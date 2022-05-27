New Smyrna Beach, FL – We’re very happy to announce some incredible programming for June 17th and 18th at Atlantic Center for the Arts in New Smyrna Beach.

On Friday, June 17th, we’ll open this years Father’s Day celebration with Birth of the Endless Summer, directed by Richard Yelland and starring Dick Metz, (92 years old). Both will be in attendance for the east coast premiere and available for a Q and A after the film. This feature documentary traces Metz’s globe trotting in the late fifties and early sixties, drifting around South Africa long enough to find Cape St. Francis firing… He shared his discovery with Bruce Brown, a nexus that made this perfect wave the pinnacle of Bruce’s masterpiece, The Endless Summer.

Closing out Friday night, we’ll have Matt Costa in the house to share his new work Donde Los Terremotos, a short documentary shot down in Oaxaca, Mexico, with a 100% Costa-scored soundtrack. And to boot, he’ll be playing a set of music to wrap up the evening in the amphitheater.

On June 18, The Yin and Yang of Gerry Lopez shares the father of Pipeline’s story from burning everyone to G-Land to yoga and more. It’s visually stunning and carries the exuberance of Stacy Peralta’s practiced story-telling with interviews of Gerry’s contemporaries and the man himself. We’re bringing writer Sam George out to discuss the picture with fans and do a question and answer session with us after the movie premieres on the east coast June 18th. We’ll have an excellent collection of short films before the main event, kicking off with doors at 5PM.

Scroll Down for all the details, it’s going to be an amazing two nights !