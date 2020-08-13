Big News! Jumpin’ Josephine Earliest “J” Storm In Hurricane History!

Following the latest two-week siege of tropical storms and hurricanes, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a frenetic start, and there’s still a large majority of the season left ahead.

Five named storms – and Tropical Depression Ten – formed in the Atlantic Basin in July, beginning with Tropical Storm Edouard over the Fourth of July weekend and ending with the most recent raking of the East Coast by Isaias, the most difficult named storm to pronounce possibly in all of storm-naming history.

When Tropical Storm Isaias was first christened south of Puerto Rico on July 29, it was the record-earliest ninth Atlantic named storm, leapfrogging 2005’s Irene by nine days.

With today’s formation and christening of Tropical Storm Josephine, we now have the 10th named storm of the season and the earliest ever “J” storm on record to form in the Atlantic Ocean, re-iterating the recently revised annual forecast that has all signs pointing to an extremely busy, if not record breaking, cyclone season.

The storm, which formed early today about 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands, beat out Tropical Storm Jose, which swelled up in the Atlantic Basin on Aug. 22, 2005 and is expected to be short-lived and unlikely to come anywhere near the East Coast.

The storm is expected to strengthen as it passes near the Leeward Islands over the weekend, with winds that could hit 80 mph before it fizzles out with no expected East Coast landfall at this time.

What’s the surf potential? Right now your guess is as good as ours – if not better – but we are hoping to break the Right Coast tropical season induced wave drought and get some warm up sessions in before the peak of the hurricane season really gets things firing. – Mez –