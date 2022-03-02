Big News: Hurri-names, WMO Drops 2022 Season List

Presented By Wave Riding Vehicles, check them out here: https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30 each year. The lists of hurricane names for each season are chosen by the World Meteorological Organization (not The Old Farmer’s Almanac). There are six lists of names for Atlantic and Pacific storms, which are cycled through every six years.

The lists have been maintained since 1953 (originally by the National Hurricane Center). For the 2022 hurricane season, the list of names from 2016 is being used again, so don’t be surprised if some sound familiar. Those that are not retired from the list this year will be used again in the 2028 season.

The names of especially destructive hurricanes are usually retired and not used again. See a list of retired tropical storm and hurricane names here.

The list below include storms in both the Atlantic Basin meaning both the Gulf and East Coast hurricanes.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record—we ran through the entire alphabetical list of names (and then some)! This happens very rarely (it has only happened once before, in 2005), but seems likely to become more common. What happens when it does?

If more storms occur in one season than there are names on the list, the newest storms have traditionally been named after the Greek alphabet (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, etc.). However, starting in 2021, this was no longer the case. Instead of the Greek alphabet, a list of supplemental names is used. Like names from the regular annual lists, supplemental names can be retired and replaced if the storms are deemed to be significantly impactful.

The WMO decided to discontinue use of the Greek alphabet for several reasons, including:

Using the Greek names was such a rare occurrence that it distracted from more important news about the hurricanes themselves.

When translated into different languages of the region, the Greek names led to confusion and inconsistencies.

The names Eta and Iota were retired after the 2020 season and there had not been a plan for replacing retired Greek names.

So, any extra storms will now be named from the supplemental names lists shown below.

Other Notes Of Interest: