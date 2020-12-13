Big News! Help Nominate The Next ECSHOF Legends!

December 13, 2020 • Big News !, East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame

East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame Now Accepting Applications for the Class of 2022 from the public. 

Ten Surfers Will Be Inducted During Surf Expo, January 2022

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame ( ECSHOF ), founded in 1996 by Greg “Da Bull” Noll and Cecil Lear, is proud to announce it is now accepting applications from the public for the Class of 2022  ( click here to nominate someone for possible induction into the class of 2020 https://www.ecshofnominate.com ).

ECSHOF co-founder Greg Noll ( on far left ) presenting fellow co-founder, Cecil Lear with the inaugural Cecil Lear Presidents Award along side of wife, Marylou Lear. The pair are considered the First Couple of east coast surfing and this special accolade was created in 2020 with it’s first recipient ( pictured above ) being more than worthy and the logical choice by din of his own mighty contributions to surfing everywhere. Photo: Bruce Chrisner / Ocean Views

 The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame inducts a new class every two years.  Since the first induction in 1996, 167 deserving surfers have been honored with Hall of Fame recognition.  

The process for selection includes four separate stages:

  • Submission of applications from the public
  • Nominating Committee review and vote
  • Selection Committee review and vote on official ballot
  • Board of Directors ratification

    ECSHOF class of 2016 member, New Jerseys Sandy Ordille surfing California circa late 70’s. Photo: Bill Barnfield

This process was designed to ensure, as best as possible, that all completed new applications submitted will receive equal consideration.  In addition, surfers submitted in prior years, who have made it to the ballot but were not selected, remain on the Selection Committee ballot in perpetuity.  

The Class of 2022 Inductees will first be announced during the September 2021 Surf Expo in Orlando, Florida.  They will be formally inducted during a gala ceremony held during the January 2022 Surf Expo, which will be broadcast live on social media channels.

ECSHOF class of 2000 member, New York’s Rick Rasmussen, on his way to winning the Mens division at the the 1974 ESA Championships. Photographed by ECSHOF Class of 2014 member, Alan Margolis.

The most recent Induction of the Class of 2020 was held at Surf Expo in January 2020.  Inductees were in five categories, and included:

Culture—Will Lucas, Maryland

Industry–Tyler Callaway, New York

Media—- Pete Hodgson, Florida

Legends–Tony Caramanico, New York; Richard “Dickie” Munson, Florida; 

                             Jesse Fernandez, North Carolina

Surfers—Bobby Owens, Florida; Bill Hartley, Florida; Adele Faba Berenda,

      Florida; Damien Hobgood, Florida

Damien Hobgood dropped into ECSHOF class of 2020 with ease. Photo by ECSHOF class of 2006 member Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Also, the Cecil Lear President’s Award was given to Lewis Earl “Hoppy” Swarts.

The complete process for induction into the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame as described on the official website, please click here https://www.ecshofnominate.com

ECSHOF Fame President with the class of 2020 from back row, left to right: Gary Gremain, Jesse Fernandez, Bernie Swarts accepting posthumously for father, Hoppy Swarts, Bill Hartley, Tyler Callaway and and Richard “Dickie” Munson. From bottom row, left to right Matt Kechele accepting for Pete “Flipper” Hodgson, Damien Hobgood, Tony Carimanico, Karin Lucas accepting posthumously for husband, Will Lucas, Bobby Owens and Adele Faba-Barenda. Photo by ECSHOF 2006 class member, Tom Dugan / ESM / @tomduganphotos

About the ECSHOF

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing by enshrining forever the people who have been responsible for surfing’s development and growth on the US East Coast. The ECSHOF was founded in 1996 by one of surfing’s truly great watermen, Greg Noll, along with East Coast legend, Cecil Lear.  Every two years, the ECSHOF conducts a public candidate submission process, followed by a thorough nomination and selection process to determine the next ECSHOF Inductees.

For a listing of all East Coast Surfing Hall of Famers please click here www.eastcoastsurfinghalloffame.com 

To nominate an individual as described on the ECSHOF nomination website please click here : https://www.ecshofnominate.com

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]