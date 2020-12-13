Big News! Help Nominate The Next ECSHOF Legends!

East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame Now Accepting Applications for the Class of 2022 from the public.

Ten Surfers Will Be Inducted During Surf Expo, January 2022

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame ( ECSHOF ), founded in 1996 by Greg “Da Bull” Noll and Cecil Lear, is proud to announce it is now accepting applications from the public for the Class of 2022 ( click here to nominate someone for possible induction into the class of 2020 https://www.ecshofnominate.com ).

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame inducts a new class every two years. Since the first induction in 1996, 167 deserving surfers have been honored with Hall of Fame recognition.

The process for selection includes four separate stages:

Submission of applications from the public

Nominating Committee review and vote

Selection Committee review and vote on official ballot

Board of Directors ratification

This process was designed to ensure, as best as possible, that all completed new applications submitted will receive equal consideration. In addition, surfers submitted in prior years, who have made it to the ballot but were not selected, remain on the Selection Committee ballot in perpetuity.

The Class of 2022 Inductees will first be announced during the September 2021 Surf Expo in Orlando, Florida. They will be formally inducted during a gala ceremony held during the January 2022 Surf Expo, which will be broadcast live on social media channels.

The most recent Induction of the Class of 2020 was held at Surf Expo in January 2020. Inductees were in five categories, and included:

Culture—Will Lucas, Maryland

Industry–Tyler Callaway, New York

Media—- Pete Hodgson, Florida

Legends–Tony Caramanico, New York; Richard “Dickie” Munson, Florida;

Jesse Fernandez, North Carolina

Surfers—Bobby Owens, Florida; Bill Hartley, Florida; Adele Faba Berenda,

Florida; Damien Hobgood, Florida

Also, the Cecil Lear President’s Award was given to Lewis Earl “Hoppy” Swarts.

The complete process for induction into the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame as described on the official website, please click here https://www.ecshofnominate.com

About the ECSHOF

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing by enshrining forever the people who have been responsible for surfing’s development and growth on the US East Coast. The ECSHOF was founded in 1996 by one of surfing’s truly great watermen, Greg Noll, along with East Coast legend, Cecil Lear. Every two years, the ECSHOF conducts a public candidate submission process, followed by a thorough nomination and selection process to determine the next ECSHOF Inductees.

For a listing of all East Coast Surfing Hall of Famers please click here www.eastcoastsurfinghalloffame.com

To nominate an individual as described on the ECSHOF nomination website please click here : https://www.ecshofnominate.com