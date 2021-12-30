Big News! ECSHOF Launches New Website Ahead Of 2022 Induction!

December 30, 2021 • Big News !

ASBURY PARK, NJ, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame, co-founded in 1996 by Greg “Da Bull” Noll and Cecil Lear (pictured in the anniversary logo designed by Phil Roberts), is proud to announce the launch of its new website, www.eastcoastsurfinghalloffame.org .

Class of 2022 inductee C.J. Hobgood as seen on the brand new, updated East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame website. Photo by ECSHOF class of 2006 inductee Tom Dugan / ESM @tomduganphotos

The website, designed by East Coaster Emma Tang (www.emmatang.com), features a selection of photographs of some of the Hall of Fame’s most decorated members taken by a handful of the East Coast’s most prolific surf photographers, and includes images of iconic surf locations as well as action photos.

A history of the Hall of Fame researched and written by East Coaster Andrew Lewis details the formation and development of the organization from its 1996 beginnings to the upcoming Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony to be held  January 5th during Surf Expo, Orlando, Florida. The 25 anniversary ceremony will kick-off at 5 p.m. and all are invited to attend. Visit www.surfexpo.com for trade show details and follow the ECSHOF on social media for more event information.

There is no denying the long, deep and ongoing connection between the ECSHOF and the ESA. Kathy Phillips ( pictured far upper right ) with ESA’s 2003 All-Star team at Surf Expo) entered the Hall in 2004 and is this years recipient of the prestigious Cecil Lear Presidents Award for her huge impact on East Coast competition surfing as Executive director for 15 years. Think the class of 2020’s Damien Hobgood, 2022’s CJ Hobgood and Danny Melhado – along with their fellow ’22 inductee’s 1980 ESA Champs Senior Mens winner Spyder Wright and surfboard industry mega influencer Fox Surfboards John Parton – as well as Frieda Zamba, Lisa Andersen and Kelly Slater. For over 50 years and counting, the ESA has helped shape the future for innumerable Right Coasters like them dreaming of pro careers or getting into the industry and, in many cases, both. And Kathy, along with husband Jeff, impacted more lives and careers than you could hope to count and is the model recipient for 2022 “The Cecil” award full stop. Photo by ECSHOF class of 2006 inductee Dick  “Mez” Meseroll / ESM @mezapixels

All 167 members of the Hall of Fame are identified on the site by their year of induction.  The Classes of 2016 and 2020 have biographies already posted and photo galleries for each Hall of Famer.  All other classes will be built out to include complete bios and photos during the coming year, making this website the single most important repository of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing.

Most importantly, the new website includes a detailed explanation of the complete ECSHOF Induction process, which begins with a public submission of applications.  Also explained in full detail are all of the steps taken to ensure those selected into the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame are the most deserving.

ECSHOF C-founders Greg “DaBull” Noll and ECSHOF President Emeritus Cecil Lear. Illustration by ECSHOF class of 2016 inductee Phil Roberts.

———-

About the ECSHOF

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing by enshrining forever the people who have been responsible for surfing’s development and growth on the US East Coast. The ECSHOF was founded in 1996 by one of surfing’s truly great watermen, Greg Noll, along with East Coast legend, Cecil Lear.  Every two years, the ECSHOF conducts a public candidate submission process, followed by a thorough nomination and selection process to determine the next ECSHOF Inductees.  

For more information, please visit EastCoastSurfingHallofFame.org.

Follow the ECSHOF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]