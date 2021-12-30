Big News! ECSHOF Launches New Website Ahead Of 2022 Induction!

ASBURY PARK, NJ, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 – The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame, co-founded in 1996 by Greg “Da Bull” Noll and Cecil Lear (pictured in the anniversary logo designed by Phil Roberts), is proud to announce the launch of its new website, www.eastcoastsurfinghalloffame.org .

The website, designed by East Coaster Emma Tang (www.emmatang.com), features a selection of photographs of some of the Hall of Fame’s most decorated members taken by a handful of the East Coast’s most prolific surf photographers, and includes images of iconic surf locations as well as action photos.

A history of the Hall of Fame researched and written by East Coaster Andrew Lewis details the formation and development of the organization from its 1996 beginnings to the upcoming Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony to be held January 5th during Surf Expo, Orlando, Florida. The 25 anniversary ceremony will kick-off at 5 p.m. and all are invited to attend. Visit www.surfexpo.com for trade show details and follow the ECSHOF on social media for more event information.

All 167 members of the Hall of Fame are identified on the site by their year of induction. The Classes of 2016 and 2020 have biographies already posted and photo galleries for each Hall of Famer. All other classes will be built out to include complete bios and photos during the coming year, making this website the single most important repository of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing.

Most importantly, the new website includes a detailed explanation of the complete ECSHOF Induction process, which begins with a public submission of applications. Also explained in full detail are all of the steps taken to ensure those selected into the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame are the most deserving.

About the ECSHOF

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing by enshrining forever the people who have been responsible for surfing’s development and growth on the US East Coast. The ECSHOF was founded in 1996 by one of surfing’s truly great watermen, Greg Noll, along with East Coast legend, Cecil Lear. Every two years, the ECSHOF conducts a public candidate submission process, followed by a thorough nomination and selection process to determine the next ECSHOF Inductees.

