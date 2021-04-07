Big News! Dave Scibal Joins ECSHOF Board Of Directors

ASBURY PARK, NJ, April 1, 2021 – The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame Board of Directors has announced that David Scibal has joined the Board effective March 3, 2021. Scibal is currently on the Board of Directors of the Surfing Heritage And Culture Center (SHACC) in San Clemente, California, a position he has held since January 1, 2019. He also serves as a Director of U.S. Board Riders Clubs, a newly formed non-profit with surf clubs on the East and West Coasts. Scibal was born and raised in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area. He joins Gary Germain (President), Greg Loehr, Dick Meseroll, Bob Mignogna and Cecil Lear (President Emiritus) on the Hall of Fame’s Board.

“I am absolutely thrilled with the addition of David Scibal to the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors. Dave’s surfing knowledge as well as his business experience will help round out our Board,” remarked Hall of Fame President Germain. “Dave will be overseeing the Hall of Fame’s financial development and supporting the Board’s efforts in other areas. I am confident that Dave, as an East Coast surfer who received an invite to the prestigious Smirnoff Pro Am at Sunset Beach in the winter of 1974, will bring a lot to the table,” added Germain.

Scibal began surfing in 1967 and was immediately hooked. He progressed up through the ranks before winning the ESA’s South Jersey Regionals in 1974. He qualified for several East Coast Championships during the 70’s. Scibal spent many years surfing the Central Florida region and especially the iconic Sebastian Inlet with friend and fellow ECSHOF Board member, Greg Loehr.

In the late 70’s Scibal retired from competitive surfing to focus on his business endeavors. Along with his wife, Charlene, the Scibals passion is owning and operating the internationally acclaimed “Inn at Willow Grove,” a 5-star boutique hotel and resort in Orange, Virginia. The Scibals reside nearby on “Windholme Farm,’ where they tend their horses and a brood of Irish Wolfhounds.

“I am humbled and honored to have been elected by the Board of Directors to join the team and am excited to work with many of my old friends on the Board,” commented Scibal. “Following in Hall of Fame founder Cecil Lear’s footprints is certainly a huge challenge and I understand there is a lot of work to do but with the Board’s help, I plan to hit the ground running in May as we have the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place at Surf Expo next January.”

For more information on the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame and the Class of 2022 Induction process, visit its website, https://www.ecshofnominate.com .

ABOUT THE EAST COAST SURFING HALL OF FAME

Founded in 1996 by Greg Noll and Cecil Lear, the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of the history of East Coast Surfing by enshrining forever the people who have been responsible for its development and growth; and to preserve, protect and record the legacy and historically valuable lore of East Coast Surfing.