From multi-award winning filmmaker Ben Gulliver comes this hotly anticipated, years in the making ( thanks Covid ! ) cinematically stunning biopic. ‘Hail Mary’ charts the humble beginnings of a well grounded, down to earth everyman type surfer, Balaram Stack from his boyhood in NY to his journey to become one of the world’s most respected chargers. Featuring insane action clips shot in frigid, snow blinding Nor’easter winter swells at home to the cavernous pits of Tahiti and Ireland to name a few, this is a look at Balaram’s past, present and future, revealing how his cat-like reflexes and unflinching ballsy-ness in some of the world’s most intimidating waves the world can cough up have made this down to earth east coaster a true North Shore standout. With glorious cinematography, epic waves and an original soundtrack, this film is also an ode to Balaram’s mother, Mary, whose unending support has helped him realize his dream. You can check it out on streaming services from Apple TV, Prime Video, VUDU and Google Play for a meager $9.99. Very reasonably priced in our estimation and hell, you’ll spill more than that during a good night of out on the twon partying so why wouldn’t ya’ drop a tenner to support this worthy cause and exceptionally done production ? In the meantime here is the enticing trailer tease and a few words from the usually laid back star himself : “Four years, a full solo album by ben (on spotify), over ten hours of interviews, a really good month in Tahiti and a whole lotta love for my mother mary stack,” writes Balaram on Instagram. “Its been a fun emotional rollercoaster and i cant wait for everyone to get eyes on it. Thank you to all the mothers out there making sacrifices to support. I love you mom.” This Hail Mary is a full on touchdown ! – Mez – ( landing page photo courtesy Volcom )