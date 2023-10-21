Big News is presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here https://www.waveridingvehicles.com/

Words by Pete “Flipper” Hodgson @flipperhawaii

Pipe started out real dangerous, but Balaram text Chad and told him it was getting good enough to paddle out. I saw him on Surfline, looking into a perfect barrel paddling out. He just got to the lineup a bit late for another perfect barrel.

A minute later he was getting shacked. I turned off Surfline and ran across the street with my camera and shot him surfing epic, clean, big Pipeline all by himself for another hour…maybe another hour and a half.

Just Balaram in barrel after barrel, and empty waves going off. That was the only time in fifty years I have ever seen anyone free surf perfect Pipeline all by themselves. – Pete “Flipper” Hodgson @flipperhawaii