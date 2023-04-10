New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame Reveals The Nominees for 2023 Consideration

(March 25, 2023) New Jersey. The New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame (NJSHOF) is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2023 Induction Ceremony. This newly announced crop of Inductees will join the existing nominees in perpetuity, for consideration for this upcoming Induction.

The Inductees will be announced on April 15 th , 2023. 2023 will mark the 5 th Ceremony and Induction the NJSHOF has organized. Since our very first event in 2017 we have strived to preserve and protect the legacy of those who came before us, while bringing the surfing community together for our future, every two years. The current nominees now join the prestigious ranks of our current Inductees and previous Nominees.

The 2023 NJSHOF Nominees are as follows from our 5 districts:

Atlantic County District : Frankie Walsh, Mike Laielli, Tom Matthews, Dan Mittleman.

Cape May District : Kevin Morris, Wayne Blizzard, Scott Soens, Kevin Richards

LBI District : Randy Townshend, Jon Coen, Ray Defrehn, John Bilderback

Central District : Jerry Manganiello, Jeff Beverly Sr., Robby Frangipane, Kathy Larkin

Northern District : Bruce Chrisner, Dean Schoonover, Bill Rosenblatt, Derf McTighe

The Ceremony will take place on Sunday June 4 th , 2023, at The Flanders Hotel in Ocean City NJ.

This year’s event is presented by Salty Crew with tickets are available now. For more info and to purchase tickets please visit www.NJSHOF.com .

In addition to the Induction Ceremony, Jetty, the Coastal Brand with a Conscience, is proud to host ‘A Celebration of New Jersey Surf Culture’ as part of their Craft & Calling series during New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame Weekend.

The ticketed event will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Jetty Courtyard located in Manahawkin, NJ with all proceeds benefitting the New

Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame (NJSHOF) and the Jetty Rock Foundation (JRF).

To purchase tickets click here https://njshof-events.ticketleap.com/2023-njshof-induction-celebration/

For all Press and Media Inquiries please contact Brian Heritage, President NJSHOF at 609.263.3033.