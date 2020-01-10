Big News! 2020 East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame Induction

January 10, 2020 • Big News !

SURF EXPO, Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 10, 2020 – The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Class of 2020 has been Inducted during a ceremony held Wednesday evening, January 8, 2020, in front of a packed auditorium at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida following a day of business at the Surf Expo Trade Show held in the same location.    

The Class of 2020 were inducted in five categories through a rigorous four-step process, and included:

Culture—Will Lucas, Maryland

Industry–Tyler Callaway, New York

Media—- Pete Hodgson, Florida

Legends–Tony Caramanico, New York; Richard “Dickie” Munson, Florida; 

Jesse Fernandez, North Carolina

Surfers—Bobby Owens, Florida; Bill Hartley, Florida; Adele Faba Berenda,

  Florida; Damien Hobgood, Florida

The ECSHOF Class of 2020 ( top row, l-r ) HOF president Gary Germain, Jesse Fernandez, Buzzy Swarts ( accepting for dad Hoppy, deceased ), Bill “H.” Hartley, Tyler Callaway, Richard “Dickie” Munson, ( bottom row l-r ) Matt Kechele, Damien “Damo” Hobgood, Tony Caramanico, Karen Lucas ( accepeting for husband, Will deceased ), Bobby Owens and Adele Faba-Berenda. PHOTO: DUGAN

Included in the biennial induction ceremony for the first time, the Cecil Lear President’s Award, named for the co-founder and first President (1996-2016) of the ECSHOF, was created to honor an individual who made a lasting contribution in leadership to East Coast Surfing.  The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors selected Lewis Earl “Hoppy” Swarts.  

Eastern Surfing Association and ECSHOF co-founder, Cecil Lear presenting the groups new award named in his honor, the “Cecil Lear President’s Award” for the achievements of his old friend and mentor, Lewis “Hoppy” Swarts. “Hop’s” influence on Cecil helped guide Lear back in the late 60’s / early 70’s in getting the ESA started as he is more than happy to tell you whenever given the chance. EVERY east coast world champion ( totaling 19 world title trophies among them but who’s counting? ) cut their teeth in that organization. Ceece brought the roof down with his heartfelt, tears of joy tribute speech to his old comrade in wave riding and, if you were ever going to name a life achievement / special recognition award in somebodies name, this the one you want engraved into it. A true gentleman and a surfing treasure we are lucky to still have actively involved in our Sport Of Kings. PHOTO: DUGAN

As the founding president of the United States Surfing Association in 1961. Swarts mentored Cecil Lear and Rudy Huber to launch the Eastern Surfing Association (ESA), which has since become the strongest surfing organization on the East Coast, and one of the most respected in the surfing world, having produced professional world surfing champions Frieda Zamba, Lisa Andedrsen, CJ Hobgood and Kelly Slater. 

Shaper, singer-musician and master of both the short and longboard pro circuits who personally help shaped or handcraft well over 50,000 boards happily surfed upon world wide, Jesse Fernandez. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

“The Class of 2020 are an incredible addition to the 159 members of the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame, who have been inducted over the past 24 years. The East Coast has produced amazingly talented surfers and, as president of the Hall of Fame, I am honored to welcome the newest members into our tribe.  A special thank you goes to Surf Expo, which has supported the Hall of Fame for all of its 24 years.”

About the ECSHOF

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing by enshrining forever the people who have been responsible for surfing’s development and growth on the US East Coast. The ECSHOF was founded in 1996 by one of surfing’s truly great watermen, Greg Noll, along with East Coast legend, Cecil Lear.  Every two years, the ECSHOF conducts a public candidate submission process, followed by a thorough nomination and selection process to determine the next ECSHOF Inductees.  

For more information, please visit EastCoastSurfingHallofFamenominate.com.

Womens Right Coast ripper Adele Faba earned it the hard way by being one of the very first females to crack the First Peak line-up at Sebastian and gaining the full respect of one ‘effing tough 70’s crew with many of those legends already in the ECSHOF. And garun-damn-teed not a single one of them would argue she doesn’t deserve to be in there with them. Photo courtesy Faba-Barenda

 

