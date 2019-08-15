Archive Dive: Re-Read ESM’s First Issue Here!

Did you know that all 203 print issues of Eastern Surf Magazine can be found at www.easternsurf.com and read for free on your computer desktop ( best way to view and enjoy at full screen size for more detail ), laptop, pad or favorite hand held device? All you need to do is click on the above image of issue number one, volume number one of cover kid Dave “Dicko” Dixon – photographed by ESM co-founder Tom Dugan – and flip through all 48 pages of glorious B&W editorial images to see features like our “A deeper Shade Of Soul” inaugural photo feature, first ever Who Da Guy Ryan Helm and the introduction of the iconic ESM Girl Bree ( also photographed by Dugan ) who just happened to be Kelly Slaters main squeeze at the time and worth the price of admission alone. Oh, wait! There was no admission as ESM was FREE all during it’s 26 1/2 year run and it still is if you want to take the time to click on this Archive Dive feature and see the birth of Eastern Surf Magazine. To go full screen of your desktop, laptop or pad of choice just click on the white box on lower right hand of “issuu” reader ( see screen grab below, to view issue click on image at very top of story ) and blow that sum bitch up as big as your monitor allows. – Mez –