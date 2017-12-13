This Youth: The Cam Richards Video Bio Is Better Than A Plate Of Shrimp And Grits With An Ice Cold Beer!

Cam Richards is, hands down, one of the best and most radical surfers – pro or am – to emerge from the east coast since the CT dreamers like CJ and Damien Hobgood, Ben Bourgeois and Gabe Kling made the cut back in the day.

Like his Gen Now QS counterparts, Mike Dunphy and Evan Geiselman it remains to be seen if he can actually make it all the way to the Big Show but, after watching this extremely well done video bio on the frontline Vissla team rider, does it really matter if he does or doesn’t crack it?

He can always go back to his South Carolina low country home at Murrells Inlet and pick-up right where he left off living a bucolic life of fishing, hunting, eating barbecue at Prossers and hanging out at his shaper dad Kelly’s Village Surf Shop while maybe picking up building surfboards straight from one of the most skilled craftsman on the east coast.

After viewing this insightful What Youth video production ( visit their excellent, must read site at www.whatyouth.com ) and getting an intimate view of Cam’s world it sure as hell doesn’t seem like a bad fall back position at all. – Mez –