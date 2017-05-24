“I filmed this movie over the second half of the season this year in Panama,” says South Florida native Brett Henninger. “It’s got no real focus and isn’t meant to tell a story. My friends and I were just chasing after big barrels and big fish, pushing out as far as we could into the lesser known. In between sessions or dives, I made sure to pick up a camera. This is what our version of fun looks like. Yew. Also, this is a fundraiser for my friend’s daughter. Please visit: fundly.com/shaduana

