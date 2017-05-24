May 24, 2017 • Videos
“I filmed this movie over the second half of the season this year in Panama,” says South Florida native Brett Henninger. “It’s got no real focus and isn’t meant to tell a story. My friends and I were just chasing after big barrels and big fish, pushing out as far as we could into the lesser known. In between sessions or dives, I made sure to pick up a camera. This is what our version of fun looks like. Yew. Also, this is a fundraiser for my friend’s daughter. Please visit: fundly.com/shaduana
yew from B Adventure Tours on Vimeo.
Tags: adventure, brett henninger, caribbean, panama, travel, videos