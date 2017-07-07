A Day in the Bay: XTERRA SURF x Dan O’Hara of Solid Surf Co.

July 7, 2017 • Videos

New Jersey native Sean Santiago and XTERRA SURF present “A Day in the Bay,” their new surf series highlighting shapers in and around San Diego. This installment highlights the eco-friendly, sustainable construction techniques of New York native Dan O’Hara, owner and shaper for Solid Surf Co.

A Day in the Bay – Episode 1: XTERRA Surf / SOLID Surf Co. from XTERRA SURF on Vimeo.

