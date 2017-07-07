New Jersey native Sean Santiago and XTERRA SURF present “A Day in the Bay,” their new surf series highlighting shapers in and around San Diego. This installment highlights the eco-friendly, sustainable construction techniques of New York native Dan O’Hara, owner and shaper for Solid Surf Co.

A Day in the Bay – Episode 1: XTERRA Surf / SOLID Surf Co. from XTERRA SURF on Vimeo.

Tags: dan o'hara, new jersey, new york, sean santiago, shaper, solid surf co., videos, XTERRA SURF