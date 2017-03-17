Winter Storm Stella in New Hampshire — Video: Ralph Fatello

“What is there to say about a storm that kicked the living snot out of the Seacoast?” says filmmaker and photographer Ralph Fatello. “Well, how about the downed trees, power outages, accidents, fires, snow that turned into cement, and what else? Oh yeah I remember, INSANE SURF! And it lasted for two days. Crazy but beautiful. The surfers in this web edit that I remember are: Kai Nichols, Perry Reynolds, Chris Stelman, Max Fatello, Tom Hay, Jared Veltsos, Andy Elliott, Joel Feid, and a bunch of others. The music is by All Time Low, Ida Maria, and Willie Nelson. It’s 13 minutes and 33 seconds long. Stella you were one crazy but beautiful storm. Come back anytime. Just call first.”

STELLA March 15-2017 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

