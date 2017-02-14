Winter Storm Orson in New Hampshire

“Winter Storm Orson hit on the 12th and 13th of February 2017,” says New Hampshire filmmaker Ralph Fatello. “We got about 10″ of the white stuff and about 2″ of the wet stuff — the combination of snow and rain equals cement. Took forever to dig our asses out, but once we did, we hit it down the street to shoot the surf… when it started snowing again. Ugh. So I shot from the passenger side window. It’s 90% Kai Nichols out there. The song is one I’ve waited 30 years to use in some kind of a video. It needed to be dark and foreboding and it was. Thank You Orson you mean SOB.”

Winter Storm ORSON February 13th, 2017 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: blizzard, kai nichols, new hampshire, ralph fatello, winter storm orson