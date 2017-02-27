February 27, 2017 • Videos
The waves in Central Florida this past week were damn fun: decent-sized, clean and consistent, warm, and surprisingly not as crowded as expected. Here’s photographer/filmer JJ Tondo’s view of Winter Fun with Rick Mellen.
Tags: Central Florida, jj tondo, rick mellen, winter