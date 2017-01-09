“It was Wild Card weekend for the NFL, and while only a few of us here in New England had ties to the teams playing, we did have ties to the ocean,” says filmmaker Ralph Fatello. “And the ocean gave us a beautiful head-high ground swell, along with four to six inches of powder. You could have easily gone surfing in the morning and then hit the slopes in the afternoon. Here’s another 24-hour video web edit from this Wild Card Swell — it blows my (own) mind to sit back and pump these babies out week after week. The surfers in this clip are Kody Grondin, Kai Nichols, Max Fatello, Weston Rogers, Tom Hay, Johnny Meehan, Markey J, Peter Stokes, Jared Veltsos, and a few others that I can’t remember, including one woman surfer that I could not ID. If anyone knows who she is, let her know. The song works well too. Thank you, Mick.”

WILD CARD SWELL 1-8-17 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: blizzard, new england, surf, video, winter, winter storm helena