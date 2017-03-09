Welcomed Undulation with North Carolina’s Brett Barley

March 9, 2017 • Videos

“There is nothing I love more than surfing at home,” says Buxton, North Carolina, native Brett Barley. “No matter where I’ve traveled in the world, I can never wait to get back and share empty lineups with my friends. I’ve been in a habit of blasting clips all over social media the day I get them and recently was asked to hold onto some stuff for a Surfline article. Well, once Jeffery O’Neil and I got to holding clips, I figured they’d be better served in a full edit instead of a bunch of Insta clips.”

