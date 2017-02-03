February 3, 2017 • Videos
“Sometimes, though, for spiritual sanity, you just gotta hit the road and get a little dirty. These words could not be more true,” Vissla says of its newest project, Youther. One day we decided. We had to go. So instead of deciding whether to go North or South from our home in Orange County, CA, we chose both…
We grabbed a bunch of groms and went. South with Sam Neiger, Sage Burke, Simon Hetrick, and Che Allen. North with Micha Cantor, Josiah Amico, Jabe Swierkocki, and Ryan Huckabee. The waves were bad (except for one day), but that didn’t stop the adventure, the dedication, or the stoke.
