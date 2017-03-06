Vissla’s Mexico Field Trip Ep. 3: Tide Riders

March 6, 2017 • Videos

“Waiting for the tide to come in can seem like an eternity when you know the potentially magical moments the tide can unlock,” Vissla says of their latest Spring 2017 Collection video. “Eric Geiselman passes the time by filling the air with noodling around on the guitar exerting melodies as random as a field of psychedelic flowers. When the tide gets just right he’ll trade the guitar for his closest board and find any sections asking to be shredded to pieces. The Tide Riders collection would be the result if you took your standard florals to Woodstock and let them soak in the atmosphere for a few days. With psychedelic swirling flowers, dots, twists and turns it’s not your father’s wardrobe!”

Shop Tide Riders Collection

