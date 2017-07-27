Now Streaming: Vissla’s Latest Film “Pedro’s Bay”

July 27, 2017 • Videos
What is the legend of the enchanted Pedro’s Bay? A secret whispered from one to the next. Somewhere on an island far, far away is a parallel life on a forgotten beach—with emerald waves and mushroom forests. Where toucans talk and trees grow full of fruit. Where wine trickles off rocks and mermaid lagoons meet black jungles. The sun shines here everyday.
What is the power behind this strange book? Where is Pedro’s Bay? Can this magical Earth potion possibly exist? Join one brave traveler along with East Coasters Eric Geiselman and Cam Richards as they set out on an extraordinary journey to discover the holy grail of paradise…
Tags: cam richards, eric geiselman, pedro's bay, videos, vissla