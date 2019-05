Born and raised Gulfcoaster Schuyler Allen moved from the white, sugar sand beaches and docile waves of the Panhandle to the the polar surfing opposite of the North Shore of Oahu and has since developed a charging attitude one does not learn from surfing the Venice Jetties or fishing pier near his home town of Sarasota. The kid is a stone cold ripper and his latest drop is an eye popper. – Mez –

Pterygium from Schuyler Allen on Vimeo.

