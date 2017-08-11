Video: The Nixon Weird Invitational in Virginia Beach

August 11, 2017 • Videos
What do you get when you pull together a community’s top surfing talent on a sunny Saturday in Virginia Beach to compete on a handful of Jon Pyzel’s custom surfboards, built in all sorts of wacky shapes, colors, and sizes? “The Weird Event,” an invitational competition brought to you by the good folks at Nixon. Click http://www.easternsurf.com/competition/ec-contests/weird-nixon-invitational/ for the full contest report and enjoy the video edit by Jeffrey O’Neil below.
Tags: jeffrey o'neil, nixon, video, virginia beach, weird invitational