“The stoke factor was high last Saturday in Carolina Beach, NC,” says Wilmington videographer/photographer Tony Morin of Hendy Street Productions. “Hoots and hollers echoed from one end of the 400-person lineup to the other, but of those 400, only about five or six were surfing the clean two- to three-foot peelers groomed by a slight offshore breeze — a very atypical ratio for a playful weekend swell in Southeastern North Carolina. This was all due to Life Rolls On, the amazing program that creates a platform for quadriplegics and other handi-capable people to get back into the ocean and surf (in some cases, for the first time ever). The program was created by Jesse Billauer, who since his own surfing accident more than 20 years ago has been a C-6 Quadriplegic while becoming a leading voice in changing the way beach towns and cities look at their infrastructure for handicapped people. Life Rolls On is a truly inspiring event that any surfer would enjoy — I encourage everyone to find one of these events happening near by and volunteer!”

Life Rolls On – North Carolina – 2017 from Hendy Street Produxions on Vimeo.

Tony Morin Bio

Tony Morin is a Videographer/Photographer living in Wilmington, North Carolina. Born in Virginia, he grew up surfing the grom-infested boat wake that is Virginia Beach. After getting hired to follow a small group of surfers to Puerto Rico, he sold most of his stuff and moved to Rincon to perfect his surfing, photography, and immerse himself in the Spanish culture. He’s been in the film industry for almost 15 years in Broadcast News, as a Location Manager and UPM for episodic TV and Fortune 500 commercials. His company Hendy Street, focuses on Live Music, Outdoor Sports, and protecting the greatest resource we know, Water. His company is the official media team for Cape Fear Surfrider Foundation and has created multiple award-winning spots that help tell the story of Mother Ocean, and the people that protect her. Morin is also on the official media team for the largest reggae gathering in the country, The California Roots Music Festival. Aloha Y’all.

Tags: hendy street productions, life rolls on, north carolina, tony morin