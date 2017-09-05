Kōld Brü with Colin Herlihy — Video by Jeffrey Lewis

September 5, 2017 • Videos

Kōld Brü from Jeffrey Lewis on Vimeo.

Delaware charger Colin Herlihy hit us up first thing this morning with his new video celebrating the coming cold season: “We waited to release this edit until today, which marks the first day the kids are back in school and the first day with no lifeguards on the beach in East Coast coastal resort towns. Just a little something to get East Coast surfers stoked for the months ahead. Filmed and edited by Jeff Lewis with additional footage by Matt Adams, Nick Gruber, and Joey Dwyer and surfing by Raven Lundy and Colin Herlihy.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


September 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 203

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM