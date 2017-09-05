Kōld Brü with Colin Herlihy — Video by Jeffrey Lewis

September 5, 2017 • Videos
Kōld Brü from Jeffrey Lewis on Vimeo.
Delaware charger Colin Herlihy hit us up first thing this morning with his new video celebrating the coming cold season: “We waited to release this edit until today, which marks the first day the kids are back in school and the first day with no lifeguards on the beach in East Coast coastal resort towns. Just a little something to get East Coast surfers stoked for the months ahead. Filmed and edited by Jeff Lewis with additional footage by Matt Adams, Nick Gruber, and Joey Dwyer and surfing by Raven Lundy and Colin Herlihy.
Tags: cold, Colin Herlihy, delmarva, east coast, raven lundy, video, winter