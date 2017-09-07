September 7, 2017 • Videos
New Jersey native Phillip Mansfield reached out with a new video featuring his brother Jeff Mansfield’s beautiful new quiver under the Harvey Ave. Designs label. “San Diego has been small the past few weeks and I am feeling very homesick,” Phillip said. “So I wanted to share another video I worked on with my brother and his surfboard label, Harvey Ave. Designs, the last time I was home in New Jersey back in May.” Shot on Red Digital Cinema Scarlet-W with
original music by James Younger of naturenoise.co.
original music by James Younger of naturenoise.co.
Harvey Ave. Designs Quiver from Phillip Mansfield on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Video: Harvey Ave. Designs Quiver Check by Phillip Mansfield
September 7, 2017
-
#tbt: Jax Log w/ Ryan Conklin, Patrick Conklin, and Saxon...
September 7, 2017
-
Three Days w/ the Magic Pony, Lucas Rogers
September 6, 2017
-
Kōld Brü with Colin Herlihy — Video by Jeffrey Lewis
September 5, 2017
-
Land Yachting in the Outer Banks — Video: Brett Henninger
September 4, 2017
-
Rockaway Beach, New York City — August 30th, 2017
August 31, 2017
-
Video: Eva Woodland in Costa Rica
August 27, 2017
-
Hurricane Gert in New York — Video: Nate Best
August 25, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 8/25/17
August 25, 2017
-
Hurricane Gert in New Hampshire — Video: Ralph Fatello
August 25, 2017
-
Collective Chaos w/ Michael Dunphy — Video: Jordan Montgomery
August 24, 2017
-
Video: Saxon Wilson in “Shark Ban of Summer”
August 24, 2017
Tags: backyard, harvey ave. designs, jeff mansfield, new jersey, phillip mansfield, red digital cinema, shaping, video