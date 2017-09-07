New Jersey native Phillip Mansfield reached out with a new video featuring his brother Jeff Mansfield’s beautiful new quiver under the Harvey Ave. Designs label. “San Diego has been small the past few weeks and I am feeling very homesick,” Phillip said. “So I wanted to share another video I worked on with my brother and his surfboard label, Harvey Ave. Designs, the last time I was home in New Jersey back in May.” Shot on Red Digital Cinema Scarlet-W with

original music by James Younger of naturenoise.co.

Harvey Ave. Designs Quiver from Phillip Mansfield on Vimeo.

