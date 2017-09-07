September 7, 2017 • Videos
Find your sea legs and set sail with the Vans Surf team for the official worldwide premiere of Greetings. Featuring Vans teamriders Dylan Graves, Wade Goodall, Dane Gudauskas, and Patrick Gudauskas, Greetings chronicles a wild ride through the Caribbean Sea, delving into the creative minds of these four incredible professional surfers as they charge the most exciting waves on the planet. Greetings director Dave Malcolm takes on an eccentric visual canvas, illustrating the team’s anecdotes and adventures through unique stop-motion and DIY graphics to capture the true spirt of the Vans Surf team. Filmed on location in the Caribbean with photos by Daniel Russo (below the video).
More Featured Videos
-
Video: Greetings from the Caribbean ft. Dylan Graves, Gudauskas Bros
September 7, 2017
-
Video: Harvey Ave. Designs Quiver Check by Phillip Mansfield
September 7, 2017
-
#tbt: Jax Log w/ Ryan Conklin, Patrick Conklin, and Saxon...
September 7, 2017
-
Three Days w/ the Magic Pony, Lucas Rogers
September 6, 2017
-
Kōld Brü with Colin Herlihy — Video by Jeffrey Lewis
September 5, 2017
-
Land Yachting in the Outer Banks — Video: Brett Henninger
September 4, 2017
-
Rockaway Beach, New York City — August 30th, 2017
August 31, 2017
-
Video: Eva Woodland in Costa Rica
August 27, 2017
-
Hurricane Gert in New York — Video: Nate Best
August 25, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 8/25/17
August 25, 2017
-
Hurricane Gert in New Hampshire — Video: Ralph Fatello
August 25, 2017
-
Collective Chaos w/ Michael Dunphy — Video: Jordan Montgomery
August 24, 2017
Tags: caribbean, dylan graves, gudauskas, hurricane irma, hurricane matthew, vans