Find your sea legs and set sail with the Vans Surf team for the official worldwide premiere of Greetings. Featuring Vans teamriders Dylan Graves, Wade Goodall, Dane Gudauskas, and Patrick Gudauskas, Greetings chronicles a wild ride through the Caribbean Sea, delving into the creative minds of these four incredible professional surfers as they charge the most exciting waves on the planet. Greetings director Dave Malcolm takes on an eccentric visual canvas, illustrating the team’s anecdotes and adventures through unique stop-motion and DIY graphics to capture the true spirt of the Vans Surf team. Filmed on location in the Caribbean with photos by Daniel Russo (below the video).

GREETINGS from Vans on Vimeo.

Tags: caribbean, dylan graves, gudauskas, hurricane irma, hurricane matthew, vans