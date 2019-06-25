Video: Ben Doughty Rockin-A-Way On NY’s Irish Rivera

You can’t get much further west on south facing Long Island than Rockaway Beach, New York, where, on a clear day with proper binocs you can see the back of the waves at Sandy Hook and the northern most beaches of the Jersey Shore.

It is is the largest urban beach in the United States, stretching from Beach 3rd to Beach 153rd Streets smack dab on the Atlantic Ocean and was once known as the “Irish Riviera” because of the large, working class Irish population in the area. Part of that enclave now includes a uber keen surfing crew and, upon occasion, some damn good waves as evidenced in this recent video submission from Ben Doughty who may, or may not, be from the Auld Triangle. Ben himself add’s this further description to accompany this fine, wee little edit of his home base. – Mez –