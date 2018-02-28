Video: Amy Murphree Longboard Breezin’ In Puerto Rico

( Please scroll down to bottom of story to view video )

Yes, Florida native Amy Murphree is model-like beautiful in a natural, non- glitz and glam surfer kinda girl way.

And yes, this very high quality video comes across as a stylish surf model / lifestyle / product presentation which it is in part and what, really, is wrong with that?

Absolutely nothing we say when you factor in that there is plenty of surfing action substance showcasing what Amy really is all about which is an excellent, supremely talented longboarder living the dream surfing her days away in Puerto Rico.

Beautifully filmed by Piti_Pua Productions, with great peripherals and atmospherics that puts you right there on the islands wave filled northwest coast, this is a four minute glimpes into where Amy now resides and enjoys motherhood – and mother ocean – side by side. – Mez –

Productions notes from Piti_Pua productions:

This video was filmed then put on the back burners for some time due to work, natural disasters (hurricane Maria) among many other things but its finally done. This video is a collaboration of an amazing, North Florida surfer Amy Murphree, a super talented surfboard shaper Ricky Muñiz and a extremely cool local band called Los Walters with their song “Toca Madera”. We did this for the love of the arts and love of our beautiful island! Hope you enjoy Puerto Rico’s best!

