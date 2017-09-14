Trenton Tarpits — Filmed by Nick Gunter

September 14, 2017 • Videos

North Florida’s Trenton Tarpits for DARK SEAS // BLACK ROSE MFG. // HOLLY HUNT. Filmed by Nick Gunter.

♥ ♥ TRENTON TARPITS ♥ ♥ from BARF RAKE on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


September 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 203

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM