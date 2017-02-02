February 2, 2017 • Videos
“The passing of last week’s nor’easter brought road closings and wiped away beach replenishment projects, generally thrashing the Eastern Shore,” says filmmaker Jasin Kania of Pure Action Sports. “Everyone knew the night before that Tuesday was going to deliver a solid day of surf, and the stoke levels were off the charts. It was overcast for much of the day, which made for tricky lighting, but we saw a rad display of color changes in the afternoon skies and the waves pumped right through dark. These are just a few random clips from our time wasted on the East Coast on January 24th, 2017. Special thanks to Landon McNamara for the music contribution.”
