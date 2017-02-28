“Three Islands” Featuring Michael Dunphy

February 28, 2017 • Videos

Follow Virginia Beach native and perpetual wanderer Michael Dunphy around the Caribbean in this beautiful five-minute “Three Islands” clip filmed by Layne Stratton and edited by Jon Hechtkopf, who also contributed additional camerawork.

“THREE ISLANDS” FEATURING MICHAEL DUNPHY from Jon Hechtkopf on Vimeo.

