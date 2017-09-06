Three Days w/ the Magic Pony, Lucas Rogers

September 6, 2017 • Videos
Filmmaker Brian Jones had this to say about his new video from Tropical Cyclone 10: “Three days on the Outer Banks of North Carolina with Lucas Rogers AKA Daddy! While battling long drives, flooded roads, huge crowds of surfers, and leftover tourists, Lucas and I managed to film from sun up to sun down every day. He survived off of bags of protein bars while I drank beer and pretended to know what I was doing. In the end we managed to get a whole lot of good clips!” See below for the proof and check out Brian on Instagram at @beer_scum.
Three days with the Magic Pony from Beer Scum on Vimeo.
Tags: brian jones, lucas rogers, north carolina, outer banks, tropical cyclone 10, video