Tetanus Point Teaser — Video by Kyle Arcomano

August 3, 2017 • Videos

Last year, New Jersey photographer and filmmaker Kyle Arc began documenting sessions at a particularly heavy manmade spot that produced some epic surf throughout the fall and winter. Now, Kyle bestows the first teaser for Tetanus Point upon the world, just in time for the Jamian’s Food & Drink Video Contest — stay tuned for more, and check out all the Jamian’s contestants here.

Tetanus Point Teaser from Kyle Arc on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


August 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 202

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM