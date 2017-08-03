August 3, 2017 • Videos
Last year, New Jersey photographer and filmmaker Kyle Arc began documenting sessions at a particularly heavy manmade spot that produced some epic surf throughout the fall and winter. Now, Kyle bestows the first teaser for Tetanus Point upon the world, just in time for the Jamian’s Food & Drink Video Contest — stay tuned for more, and check out all the Jamian’s contestants here.
Tetanus Point Teaser from Kyle Arc on Vimeo.
Tags: jamian's food & drink video contest, kyle arc, kyle arcomano, new jersey, tetanus point, video