#tbt: Mexico Mixtape w/ Brad Domke & Jamie O’Brien

April 20, 2017 • Videos

“Mexico Mixtape ReDuX,” says filmmaker Dylan Palmer. “Originally released in 2015 as a two-part event, with second part being exclusive to Six Magazine’s website, this is an adventure in Mexico with waterman Brad Domke and professional surfer Jamie O’Brien as they display their incredible abilities in waves of consequence, swapping boards in the middle, throwing on wigs, towing at 20ft faces on inflatables, and experiencing a pretty underground rodeo in a small local town where they invented a game just for them — Gringo’s vs. Mexicans. Everyone on each team has to ride the donkey before everyone else on the opposing team does, and Poopies tries his luck with riding a bull in a Speedo! Here are Parts 1 and 2 combined into one cut for your viewing pleasure — hope you enjoy and thanks for watching!

