#tbt: Innersection ft. Leif, Brett, Nils, and Cody

March 2, 2017 • Videos

Remember Taylor Steele’s original Innersection movie? We sure do — this landmark project brought East Coasters Leif Engstrom, Brett Barley, Nils Schweizer, and Cody Thompson to greater international prominence alongside major players like Matt Meola, Albee Layer, Jamie O’Brien, and many more. Take a spin down memory lane below thanks to EchoBoom Sports by The Orchard.

