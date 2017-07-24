Summer Swell in Nova Scotia w/ Rob Kelly + Frothylip Crew

July 24, 2017 • Videos

“Chasing summer swells up the coast is usually a sure bet to get skunked,” says Ocean City, NJ’s, Rob Kelly. “Knowing that our swell window for the season would be coming to a close for the summer months, we decide to pull the trigger. Luckily the stars aligned for us and the Atlantic produced a solid swell in the middle of June which lit up the many quality surf breaks the East Coast of Canada has to offer. Watch as Logan Landry and and I make the most out of the one-day swell. Big shout out to Logan and all the local crew for their hospitality!” Film/edit by Ryan Simalchik with music by Lefthand, “Drip 133.”

