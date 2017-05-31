After coming off a torn MCL and meniscus, which he had surgery on his last year, this edit by Sean Benik serves as a coming back to the surf scene for North Carolina native Stevie Pittman. Hopefully there will be more great surfing to come since Stevie is finally feeling strong and injury free.





Tags: costa rica, el salvador, nicaragua, north carolina, panama, puerto rico, sean benik, stevie pittman, video