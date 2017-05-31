Stevie Pittman in Central America and Puerto Rico – Edit: Sean Benik

May 31, 2017 • Videos

After coming off a torn MCL and meniscus, which he had surgery on his last year, this edit by Sean Benik serves as a coming back to the surf scene for North Carolina native Stevie Pittman. Hopefully there will be more great surfing to come since Stevie is finally feeling strong and injury free.


