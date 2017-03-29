March 29, 2017 • Videos
Join Puerto Rico longboard shaper Ricky Muñiz and New Jersey shop Glide Surf Co. on an epic trip through the magical island of Sri Lanka searching for classic logging waves. From a custom-built surfboard collaboration between Ricky and Phil Browne from Glide to the full experience of wildlife, tuk tuk rides, new friends, and an epic surfing lifestyle, it’s all here in this hidden corner on the other side of the world. Enjoy!
SriLanka sessions with Ricky Muñiz Surfboards and Glide Surf Company #glidetrotting from Ricky Muñiz Surfboards on Vimeo.
Ricky Muñiz Surfboards: rickymunizsurfboards.com
Glide Surf Co: glidesurfco.com
Patagonia Surf: patagonia.com
Video edit by Ricky Muñiz
Music by Berklee College of Music- celebrating SriLanka
Tags: glide surf company, new jersey, phil browne, puerto rico, ricky muñiz, sri lanka, travel, video