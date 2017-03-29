Sri Lanka Sessions w/ Ricky Muñiz + Glide Surf Co.

March 29, 2017 • Videos

Join Puerto Rico longboard shaper Ricky Muñiz and New Jersey shop Glide Surf Co. on an epic trip through the magical island of Sri Lanka searching for classic logging waves. From a custom-built surfboard collaboration between Ricky  and Phil Browne from Glide to the full experience of wildlife, tuk tuk rides, new friends, and an epic surfing lifestyle, it’s all here in this hidden corner on the other side of the world. Enjoy!

SriLanka sessions with Ricky Muñiz Surfboards and Glide Surf Company #glidetrotting from Ricky Muñiz Surfboards on Vimeo.

Ricky Muñiz Surfboards: rickymunizsurfboards.com
Glide Surf Co: glidesurfco.com
Patagonia Surf: patagonia.com

Video edit by Ricky Muñiz
Music by Berklee College of Music- celebrating SriLanka

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


March 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 199

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM