“My friends and I have worked on Speed over the past year and have had a dang good time doing it!” says Ocean City, MD, native Simon Hetrick. “It was filmed at home in Maryland and in California, Barbados, Portugal, Mexico, and North Carolina. I’m very fortunate to have worked with a group of talented videographers, thank you all for your efforts. Special thanks to my family and Vissla for the support in making this, and thank you to D’Blanc, Sanuk, Nixon, K-Coast, Futures, Blake at Panda Surfboards, and Adam at AJW Surfboards for the support over the years. Most of all thank you all for watching, hope you enjoy!”

speed from Simon Hetrick on Vimeo.

