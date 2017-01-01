Skudin Surf in Rincón, Puerto Rico

Looking for a good New Year’s escape? You can’t go wrong hanging with the Skudin Surf crew in Rincón, Puerto Rico, where Will and Cliff and a few of their friends (think PR heavies like Brian Toth) offer all-inclusive surf coaching retreats in January, March, and April, three-day winter getaways at The Beach House, surf lessons, daily surf guide services, and surfboard rentals and repairs at the Skudin Surf Shack. Email puertorico@skudinsurf.com or call 516-318-3993 to find out more and check the edit below by Jason Belsky of FilmByAir.com.

