Skimdonesia w/ Brad Domke & Friends — Video: Dylan Palmer

No matter what kind of board you ride, we can all get down with Florida native Brad Domke’s finless flights of fancy — especially when they go down in waves this beautiful. Check the following trailer for Domke and Dylan Palmer’s full Skimdonesia project, filmed by Dylan himself with help from Rafaski and Marlon Gerber, featuring the waveriding exploits of Brad Domke, Rizal Tandjung, Marlon Gerber, Betet Merta, Alex Smith, Varun Tandjung, Sinar Tandjung, and Bronson Meidy.

