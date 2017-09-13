September Song: Hurricane Irma in New Jersey by Etan Blatt

September 13, 2017 • Videos

“While Hurricane Irma barreled through the Caribbean, surfers in the Northeast enjoyed the one upside of the devastating storm,” says New York filmmaker and firefighter Etan Blatt. “Irma sent solid groundswell over a thousand miles, and while surfers in New York and New Jersey know all too well the repercussions from these mega-storms, they could not help but enjoy the beauty that Irma sent up the coast while destroying lives to the south. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected from Irma’s wrath.” Featured surfers: Clay Pollioni, Brendan Tighe, Tommy Ihnken, Andrew Gesler, Sam Hammer, and Vic Alarcon. Filmed and edited by Etan Blatt, music: “September Song” by Agnes Obel.

September Song | Hurricane Irma New Jersey 9.8.17 from Etan Blatt on Vimeo.

