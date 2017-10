Push Play to view a slow motion video study of one of the best sessions in recent memory down in Buxton during the legendary Jose swell at Motels shot with the Red Raven 2K cam. If you like your rooms filthy dirty, painted in sand sucking, grungy green-grey hues, then you’ll love this video re-cap of some of the best barrels of the day that you could have fit a king sized bed into. Video / Dean Freeland with special “thanks to Golden Fletcher for floating the bill”. – Mez –