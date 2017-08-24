August 24, 2017 • Videos
Central Florida’s Saxon Wilson is working on a new full-length film called “Shark Ban of Summer” featuring him and a few other buddies surfing everything from single-fin logs to performance twin-fins to finless shapes. Look for “Shark Ban of Summer” releasing this winter and enjoy the trailer below featuring music by FIDLAR, “Stoke and Broke.”
‘SHARK BAN OF SUMMER’ // trailer 1 from saxon wilson on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Collective Chaos w/ Michael Dunphy — Video: Jordan Montgomery
August 24, 2017
-
Video: Saxon Wilson in “Shark Ban of Summer”
August 24, 2017
-
Hurricane Gert in New Jersey — Video by Thomas Larney
August 23, 2017
-
Mornings with Hurricane Gert in North Carolina
August 20, 2017
-
North Florida Native Hobie Sears in Nicaragua
August 16, 2017
-
Video: Life Rolls On in Carolina Beach, NC
August 14, 2017
-
Cruising Through Nicaragua w/ Patrick Conklin
August 11, 2017
-
Video: The Nixon Weird Invitational in Virginia Beach
August 11, 2017
-
East Coast Summer Grind w/ Rob Kelly and Kevin Schulz
August 10, 2017
-
Jude Clark in Early Retirement
August 8, 2017
-
Speed w/ Simon Hetrick
August 7, 2017
-
Gracias Puerto w/ Dwight Pastrana — Video by Jorgito Rivera
August 4, 2017
Tags: longboard, saxon wilson, shark ban of summer, video