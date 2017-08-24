Video: Saxon Wilson in “Shark Ban of Summer”

August 24, 2017 • Videos

Central Florida’s Saxon Wilson is working on a new full-length film called “Shark Ban of Summer” featuring him and a few other buddies surfing everything from single-fin logs to performance twin-fins to finless shapes. Look for “Shark Ban of Summer” releasing this winter and enjoy the trailer below featuring music by FIDLAR, “Stoke and Broke.”

‘SHARK BAN OF SUMMER’ // trailer 1 from saxon wilson on Vimeo.

