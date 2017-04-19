Rush — Simon Hetrick in Hawaii

“This past late season, I went to Hawaii to visit my good friends Matt Bender, Schuyler Allen, and John G,” says Ocean City, MD, native Simon Hetrick. “I had a non-stop surf fest — thanks to Matt Catalano, Sam Sykes, and Matt Bender for taking the time to film, and thanks to the boys for having me! “Rush” is a prequel to “Speed” which will be dropping shortly.”

Rush from Simon Hetrick on Vimeo.

Music: “Cosmic Vibrations” by Foxygen and “Don’t Need It” by Bad Brains

