Tropical Cyclone 10 brought solid surf to New York City, and this clip was filmed by Shane Murphy and Wico Velez, GoPro by TJ Gumiela, edit by Shane Murphy, music by The Disfunction, “Kourtney Lov,” with surfing by Jeff Anthony, Jason Deodato, Wico Velez, TJ Gumiela, Shane Murphy, Conner DeVoe, Pablo Kuchno, and Kat Herine.

Rockaway Beach NYC 8/30 from Shane Murphy on Vimeo.

Tags: august 30 2017, Jeff Anthony, new york city, rockaway beach, Shane Murphy, summer 2017, tj gumiela, tropical cyclone 10