Reef’s Just Passing Through Mainland Mexico

April 13, 2017 • Videos

The three amigos, Mikala Jones, Mitch Crews and Evan Geiselman, dip down into Mainland Mexico for a quick strike of tacos and tubes. Despite not rearing up to its full intimidating form, this black sand stretch of beach didn’t let the crew down, providing a picturesque playground of fun surf and good times. Evan reeled in countless waves and a monster Snook, Mikala quietly bagged his usual quota of tube time and Mitch brought his infectious stoke and showed his capabilities both above and below the lip.

See more: http://bit.ly/reef-jpt-mainland-mexico

mainland mexico

Music: In Other Words by Shopping
Camera: Erin Feinblatt
Edit: Ian Durkin

Follow us on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reefgirls
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reef_girls/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reef84
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/reefusa
Snapchat: http://www.snapchat.com/add/reef_usa

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


March 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 199

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM