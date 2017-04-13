Reef’s Just Passing Through Mainland Mexico

The three amigos, Mikala Jones, Mitch Crews and Evan Geiselman, dip down into Mainland Mexico for a quick strike of tacos and tubes. Despite not rearing up to its full intimidating form, this black sand stretch of beach didn’t let the crew down, providing a picturesque playground of fun surf and good times. Evan reeled in countless waves and a monster Snook, Mikala quietly bagged his usual quota of tube time and Mitch brought his infectious stoke and showed his capabilities both above and below the lip.

See more: http://bit.ly/reef-jpt-mainland-mexico

Music: In Other Words by Shopping

Camera: Erin Feinblatt

Edit: Ian Durkin

