March 27, 2017 • Videos
Skudin Surf Shack teamed up with Rd2Happiness.com and Claro to host their 1st Annual Air Show in Rincon, Puerto Rico, last week, and with competitors like Brian Toth, Juan Carlos “Burger” Gerena, Hector Santamaria, Ale Moreda, Gaby Escudero, Tommy Bursian, Leif Engstrom, TJ Gumiela, Gabriel Canals, Eddie Drop, Brandon Lopez, Dillon Pratt, Darren Muschett, Anthel Marina, Bryan Laide, Carlos Torres, Carlos Perez, Ricardo Lucke, Jacob Stiles, and Eddison Rodriguez, it was a true show-stopper. The stacked final pitted Leif and Hector, with Santamaria, truly one of surfing’s most interesting men, taking the win and a cool $1,000. Enjoy the edit!
